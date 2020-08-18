Police: Man charged in deadly Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect in a deadly shooting from Friday.
Capt. Saba Coleman says La’Vonte Brisker has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Aaron Albright, 24.
The shooting took place around 11:18 a.m. in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive. Coleman says Albright sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Coleman says Brisker was identified as a suspect and taken into custody on Monday and placed into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
Albright’s murder is the 42nd for the capital city in 2020.
