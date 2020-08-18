Russell Co. Child Advocacy Center acknowledges former employee charged with cruelty to children

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Child Advocacy Center released a statement on Tuesday after an employee was arrested and charged with second degree cruelty to children and failure to report by a mandated reporter.
Alma Torres was arrested by Columbus police on Monday, August 17.
“Our primary concern is to assure the community, families, caregivers, and clients we are committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment and that has not and will not change,” said Russell County Child Advocacy Center said in a statement.
The business says the alleged crimes did not happen at the center.
“We will not stand by and knowingly allow abuse to happen in our facility or at the hands of someone affiliated with our organization,” said Russell County Child Advocacy Center.
Torres was terminated effective immediately.
“We will be as transparent as possible through this process, without causing further stress or harm to the victim in this case,” said the center. “We appreciate your understanding during this time.”
