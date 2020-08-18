Several Pike Road cheerleaders self-quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike Road Schools system says several of its cheerleaders are self-quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second time some of the girls will have to go through the process.
According to PRS spokeswoman Rebecca Williams, the nursing supervisor and COVID contact for the system was notified on Aug. 5 of two separate lab confirmed cases of the respiratory virus on the cheer squads.
PRS made the decision to self-quarantine the members of both squads for 14 days due to their proximity to each other, Williams said. Both squads - Junior High and High School - are on the Georgia Washington campus.
“Since that time, the cheer coaches have worked diligently to ensure that each stunt group has stayed 6 feet away from other stunt groups to ensure that if in the future should another case arise only the stunt groups in close proximity to the COVID case would need to self-quarantine,” Williams explained.
On Monday, PRS learned of another report of a presumptive positive COVID-19 case on the varsity squad. That means a person has symptoms of the illness and has been exposed to COVID-19 by being in close contact with a positive case, themselves.
That prompted the cheer coach to identify all those who were in close proximity to the person for self-quarantining, as recommended by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“The present case has resulted in one student in ADPH recommended isolation and five in ADPH recommended self-quarantine,” Williams stated.
One of the cheerleaders has since been released from the self-quarantine since she tested positive in early August. “According to the CDC, a person who tested positive within the last 3 months who has recovered and remains without COVID symptoms does not need to self-quarantine,” Williams explained.
The cheerleading team hasn’t been the only athletic program affected at PRHS. Williams said over the last three months, two football players and two coaches have also presented symptoms of COVID-19.
The entire team did not have to self-quarantine, Williams said, because such measures weren’t warranted. She added, however, that all ADPH guidelines were followed in each individual circumstance.
