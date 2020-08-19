3 face charges in Montgomery robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three suspects are facing charges after a robbery in Montgomery Friday.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Fredrika McCoy, 23, Williams Edwards Jr., 37, and Dredrick Stokes, 26, have all been charged with robbery first degree. Edwards and Stokes are also charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.
The charges are related to an incident with took place around 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of Kelly Circle. Court documents indicate the suspects broke into the victim’s apartment and took a Black Rugar .380 handgun.
All three were identified and taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
