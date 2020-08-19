Former Tallapoosa County conservation administrator convicted of theft

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former employee of the Tallapoosa County Soil and Water Conservation District has been sentenced for theft charges.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the conservation committee’s former district administrative coordinator, Amanda M. Milford, was convicted of first-degree theft of property. Tallapoosa County District Court Judge Kim Taylor sentenced Milford to two years imprisonment and ordered her to pay $59,473.13 in restitution.
Milford’s sentence of imprisonment was suspended. She was placed on probation for a period of five years.
Marshall said Milford pleaded guilty to an information, which is a procedure where felony charges are resolved without requiring grand jury involvement.
According to Marshall, the theft was found during an audit by the Alabama Examiners of Public Accounts. This was further investigated by the attorney general’s special prosecutions division.
Prosecutors say Milford used her signature authority for bank accounts belonging to the Tallapoosa County Soil and Water Conservation District to steal public funds, duplicate travel expenses and inflate her paycheck.
The district court’s restitution order includes both the amount she stole from the Soil and Water Conservation District and nonsufficient funds fees incurred as a result of Milford’s theft.
