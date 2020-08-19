Greenville unveils new mural trail downtown

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - City and community leaders have officially cut the ribbon on their mural trail in downtown Greenville.
Greenville artist and business owner Stacey Edwards completed the first mural on the wall of the Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center near the police department.
Chamber leaders tell WSFA 12 News the locals and visitors can expect to see additional murals once they identify sponsorships.
The sponsors who helped pay for the first ‘Share The Love’ mural were Camellia Communications, the Butler County Commission for Economic Development, Dr, Jean Thompson and Greenville Paint.
