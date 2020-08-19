Greenville unveils new mural trail downtown

Greenville artist and business owner Stacey Edwards finishes her work on the ‘Share the Love’ project's camellias. (Source: Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Bryan Henry | August 19, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 3:44 PM

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - City and community leaders have officially cut the ribbon on their mural trail in downtown Greenville.

Greenville artist and business owner Stacey Edwards completed the first mural on the wall of the Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center near the police department.

This is Greenville's first downtown mural project, and it’s funded by sponsors in town.
Chamber leaders tell WSFA 12 News the locals and visitors can expect to see additional murals once they identify sponsorships.

The sponsors who helped pay for the first ‘Share The Love’ mural were Camellia Communications, the Butler County Commission for Economic Development, Dr, Jean Thompson and Greenville Paint.

The modern twist on Alabama's camellia flower mural in Greenville was signed by the artist, and business owner local resident Stacey Edwards.
Greenville's first mural is on the wall of the Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center, which is near the police department downtown.
