Gun owners called to secure weapons to help fight gun violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gun violence has claimed the lives of dozens across Montgomery, the state and the country. While some attribute the recent spike to the pandemic and civil unrest, others believe those elements have only exacerbated the violent crime patterns that emerged prior to 2020.
David Hyche, retired assistant special agent in charge of Alabama and Tennessee for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, spent more than 30 years working federal firearms cases and now serves as the Calera police chief. He says prisons are part of the problem.
“I think some of the criminals are emboldened by the lack of a meaningful deterrent for punishment”, Hyche said. “With our prison overcrowding and with so many violent criminals being back on the street with bond, I’ve been here a long time and criminals are not afraid of the criminal justice system.”
Hyche is calling gun owners to do their part to fight crime by keeping their gun in a safe location and taking down the make, model and serial number in the event it’s stolen.
“I would say the majority of the crime guns we’re recovering here in my police department are stolen,” Hyche explained. “The numbers are even greater than what the statistics would show because so many people do not record their make, model and serial number, and a lot of guns used in crimes are stolen and we can’t prove it.”
As for those who are pulling the trigger, “The most prolific shooters that we are identifying are very, very young”, he said. “It’s not typically the longtime criminal, convicted felon that’s doing the shooting. It’s younger kids.”
