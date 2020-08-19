Jalen Hurts gets backpack to match young fan

(WBRC) - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is making headlines again for being an All-American good guy.
In true back-to-school fashion, Hurts’ latest act of being awesome involves getting matching backpacks with a young fan.
Late last month, Twitter user Nikki G, a mother of three boys, tweeted a photo of her son Alexander’s backpack. The backpack, rather than having Alexander’s name on it, says “Jalen Hurts #2.”
The mother’s tweet packs humor that any parent will find amusing, but then Hurts took the story another level up. Earlier this week he replied to the tweet with a photo of his own backpack, which has Alexander’s name on it.
You can see the full exchange below. Hurts, a former Alabama and Oklahoma standout, is currently taking part in training camp for the Eagles.
