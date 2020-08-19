Legal journey begins for Coosa County double murder suspect

Joe Daniel Stallions is charged with two counts of capital murder in connection to a 1999 Coosa County double homicide. The victims were his mother and sister. (Source: Coosa County Jail)
By Bryan Henry | August 19, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 3:19 PM

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Double murder suspect Joe Daniel Stallions has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 9 in Coosa County.

Authorities arrested and charged him in connection with the shooting deaths of his own sister and mom on Jan. 12, 1999. The case remained ‘cold’ until last week when investigators called a news conference to announce the arrest.

Sheriff Michael Howell declined to get into specifics as to what broke the case for detectives. The sheriff also declined to talk about the alleged motive.

Stallions, 42, remains in the Coosa County Jail charged with two counts of capital murder.

WSFA 12 News reached out to Stallions’ attorney in Clay County but was unable to reach him for comment.

