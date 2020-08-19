Maxwell’s Civil Air Patrol emergency managers get international honors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - High honors for the Civil Air Patrol at Maxwell Air Force Base.
The International Association of Emergency Managers awarded CAP with the Volunteer Emergency Management Organization of the Year award.
Lt. Col. Rick Woolfolk received the Volunteer Emergency Manager of the Year award. And the U.S. Uniformed Services Auxillary Emergency Manager of the Year award went to Lt. Col. Eric Templeton.
The international recognition was based on their efforts in rescuing more than 100 lives across the country this year such as lost hikers through forensic cellphone technology.
This is the second time in three years the Civil Air Patrol has captured the highest national level awards from the organization.
Congratulations to CAP personnel.
