Montgomery teen killed a week before her 14th birthday is the city’s latest homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ceyeria Lee was only two weeks into her freshman year in high school and one week shy of her fourteenth birthday when she was shot in the chest at Oak Park in Montgomery.
The victim’s mother Ashley Lee wrote that her daughter was planning to go to dance practice around the time she was shot on Monday, becoming the city’s 44th homicide victim.
“Her and her twin sister Keyeria were cheerleaders last year for Bellingrath”, Lee wrote on a Go Fund Me account created to cover her daughter’s funeral expenses. “She was a A/ B honor student. She was so energetic and so happy all the time. She was my best friend. And due to someone being reckless with a gun she’s no gone home at 13 to be with Jesus.”
Another teen, Andie Dollerson, 17, is charged with manslaughter in connection to shooting. At the time of publication, Dollerson was being held on a $30,000 dollar bail at the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked the day prior. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, Dollerson’s age would limit his ability to purchase a firearm.
During a recent interview Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley spoke openly about gun violence in the city, stating it’s easier for the young adults to get a gun than vote.
“The young individuals, they don’t know the responsibility of having a weapon”, Finley stated. “Those are the things we have to deal with. Be responsible if you have a weapon. If you don’t, you don’t need to have a weapon.”
Montgomery is now reporting more homicides in 2020 during the third quarter than the total number of homicides in 2019. The uptick in homicides in Montgomery and other large cities emerged around the time stay at home orders were lifted across the country, also coinciding with the civil unrest precipitated by the murder of George Floyd.
By the end of March, Montgomery had reported 10 homicides. Since then, 34 people have been killed over the last four months. In contrast, property crimes in the city are showing a marked decrease, down 22 percent compared to this time a year ago.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.