2nd suspect arrested in Troy murder case

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police have announced a new arrest in the July shooting death of Jacoby Deshon Cogburn.
17-year-old Wadrickus James Howard was arrested Wednesday on a charge of capital murder. He is being held without bond in the Pike County Jail.
Cogburn was found fatally shot at the rear of Tanglewood Apartments on July 13.
The first suspect, Jamarco Dynell Harris, was arrested in July. He is also facing a capital murder charge.
The investigation is still ongoing, and police are still asking for the public’s help. If you have any information on this case, call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867). You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1STOP.
You can also download their P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a yip ID and password in order to tlk with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
Tips could lead to a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.