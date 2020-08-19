Rain, storms coverage jumps from scattered to likely by the end of the workweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The lower humidity and clear blue skies we had for roughly 24 hours are both now a thing of the past. It looks like our overall weather pattern is going back to being a bit more active; a frontal boundary and waves of weak low pressure are set hang out across the Deep South through at least midday Saturday.
Today’s coverage should remain scattered around 50% or so during the afternoon and evening hours as we see the beginning of a noticeable increase in Gulf of Mexico moisture. Humidity levels will return to elevated, making it feel more like a typical summer day. High temperatures will rise into the lower 90s, but it will feel like the lower 100s.
Tonight should be mostly quiet after midnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms will be numerous and widespread for a majority of both Thursday and Friday afternoon. We’ve increased the probability of rain each day to roughly 70-80% with ample moisture set to be in place.
Will it rain all day long either day? Probably not, but the chance of you seeing rain a time or two each day is very high for this time of year. With the higher rain chances, expect high temperatures to cap out in the middle to upper 80s.
The front will move away and essentially fizzle out late in the day Saturday. This will lead to a day with scattered showers and thunderstorms as opposed to widespread rain. It will be similar to what we’re expecting this afternoon.
Even lower rain and storm chances are in the forecast for Sunday and early next week. With no frontal boundary or area of low pressure nearby, things should be more typical for summer with ~30% daily coverage of rain. The lower rain chances mean highs returning to the 90s for most of the region!
Let’s switch gears to the tropics because the Atlantic is very, very active.
There are now three separate disturbances being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for potential development. The first two have an 80% and 90% chance, respectively, of developing into a tropical depression or stronger over the next 2-4 days.
Both of them are forecast to head west-northwest and head in the general direction of the United States. Neither system’s projected path is set in stone at this point, but those along the Gulf Coast and East Coast need to watch both of these systems very carefully over the next few days.
So get ready for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms for all of central/south Alabama over the next week... in fact, we will even have elevated nighttime shower and storm chances courtesy of the front situating itself right across the state.
