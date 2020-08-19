Troy mayoral race newcomer looks for an upset

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a two-man race for mayor in Troy between incumbent Jason Reeves and newcomer Tyrone Moultry.
WSFA 12 News reached out to Reeves to be part of a candidates profile but his office said he unavailable due to meetings Wednesday. His opponent spoke by telephone.
Moultry is running for public office for the first time and feels he is the change Troy needs at the moment.
“I’m running for mayor because it was put on my heart, said Moultry. “Really didn’t have any ambition for politics but it was actually put on my heart to run for mayor.”
Moultry is 50 years old and has been a church pastor for the last 18 years. His platform?
“The number one issue right now is affordable housing. The average salary is $10.50 an hour, according to my studies. The average rent is $1,100 a month for a two bedroom house. I want to pull the community together and support, pull the city council people together and, as we regulate other things, what can go into a community and what can’t go into a community,” he said.
Whether Reeves remains in office or Moultry moves in, the next mayor will inherit a city of around 20,000 that’s home to Troy University and major employers like Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky.
“First thing is meet with the team, sit down and reach a common ground,” Moultry explained.
Reeves has been at the helm in Troy since 2012. Election day is less than a week away on Aug. 25.
