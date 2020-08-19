Vigil held for Montgomery teen killed at Oak Park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Wednesday evening, a vigil was held for one of the youngest victims of gun violence in Montgomery this year.
Dozens gathered at Oak Park to remember 13-year-old Ceyeria Lee. They held a memorial at the tree near where she died.
Ceyeria had recently started her first year of high school and was only a week away from her 14th birthday. Instead, she became the city’s 44th homicide victim this year.
“I feel like she would have liked us being happy for her because now she’s in a better place. She doesn’t have to go through everything in the world right now,” said her best friend, Yenifer Quinonez. “She was an amazing person. I’m inspired by her and I love her so much. I wish she could still be here with me.”
Ceyeria’s mother wrote that her daughter was planning to go to dance practice around the time she was shot.
A teen has been arrested in the case. 17-year-old Andie Dollerson is charged with manslaughter.
Family, schools friends, and loved ones held a balloon release to remember the freshman.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover funeral expenses. Click here to donate.
