Alabama adds 699 COVID-19 cases, tops 1,900 deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama added 699 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, with another 4,966 probable cases awaiting a determination.
The state now reports a total of 107,483 cases. The state also confirms 29 fatalities Thursday, bringing the death toll to 1,905 with 69 more probable.
The seven-day average for new cases has climbed from 743 on Monday to 855 on Thursday. But that’s still down from the 1,289 just over a week ago, when the state confirmed its 100,000th case, and well below the highs seen in mid-July when Alabama reached an average of 1,850 per day.
Alabama has conducted 891,813 total tests, or around 18 percent of the state’s population, since the pandemic started. Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 208,766 people have been tested. Of those, 13,248 had the disease for a positive test rate of about 6.3 percent.
As for daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed 36 new cases and three deaths Thursday, bringing its seven-day average down to 42 cases per day. Mobile reported 65 cases and five deaths, and Jefferson added 82 cases and four deaths.
The three counties, which have the highest number of cases in the state, are now each listed as “very low” risk on ADPH’s risk indicator map, which can be seen in the data below.
The statewide hospital inpatient rate stood at 1,198 on Wednesday, down from 1,386 just over a week ago when the 100,000th case was confirmed, according to ADPH data. The high came on July 30 when a record 1,642 inpatients were being treated. A total of 13,214 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
In Montgomery, there were 105 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals according to the latest information. That includes 72 at Baptist Health’s three facilities and 33 at Jackson Hospital, as of Wednesday.
The state presumes 44,684 people, or about 41.5 percent, have since recovered from COVID-19.
ADPH has developed a dashboard on the state’s COVID-19 data. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
The ADPH also provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
The Alabama Department of Corrections, which oversees more than 26,000 inmates, continues to report relatively few cases of the disease among prisoners and staff. That data is available here.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.