Alabama football fans exploring new tailgating options due to COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Joyce Stallworth looked forward to tailgating with her sorority sisters and others on the University of Alabama campus. Coronavirus is interrupting that fun this year.
“We certainly are disappointed that we will not have that tradition this year of gathering on the Quad,” Stallworth said.
The Tuscaloosa Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is just one of many groups that will be displaced since the University of Alabama won’t allow tailgating on campus this football season.
“We’ve got to create a mechanism by which we can have safe spaces for people to gather to have fun. But it has to be a very safe environment,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox explained.
He expects football fans will still come to Tuscaloosa to support Alabama football. They still are not allowed to gather in large groups on city property. Any plan where they could gather would take coronavirus spread into consideration.
“It’s not as simple as saying we will allow tailgating here or there. How about what people will do with house parties and things of that nature,” Maddox continued.
Stallworth said they have already come up with backup tailgating plans.
“We appreciate the University following science and following the advice of medical experts about that and we will tailgate from home, our individual homes and we will gather virtually this football season,” Stallworth continued.
Mayor Maddox says after Labor Day, the city of Tuscaloosa will put out an outreach plan to accommodate fans as safely as possible.
