Bonnie Plants relocates headquarters to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Bonnie Plants is relocating its headquarters to Opelika.
The company’s vegetables, herbs, and other produces are sold in major stores.
A groundbreaking ceremony took place this week at the new site near Tiger Town. Officials with the company said they’re partnering with Auburn University and hope the new location will enhance recruiting and retention.
Opelika’s mayor said having the company in town will be beneficial for the area.
“It’s going to be their corporate headquarters,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “They’re going to have about 60 people that are going to work in Opelika. That’s a world class company that’s been in Opelika for 102 years. They chose Opelika because of our community because of our great schools and because of our proximity to Auburn University and the Atlanta Airport. So, they made a great decision.”
Company officials said the new Bonnie Plants building is set to open in late 2021 and will have sustainable features like a 10-foot high indoor living wall that’s intended to naturally purify air in the office.
