Cyber security experts, school districts weigh in on keeping students safe with virtual learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - District learning is meant to help keep your child safe from germs, but you also have to keep them safe online as they work from home.
Cyber Security Experts suggest installing a parent content filter if your child is doing virtual learning on a device.
“You can block websites. You can have it block everything from time period to time period - except for one certain thing like the teaching website,” said Curtis Woods, President Integrated Solutions. ”It’ll also let you know where they’ve gone.”
Most Microsoft computers have a family parental control feature that can be activated. Experts say other devices have parental control filters that can be purchased and installed.
Woods suggested Qustodio and Mobicip as other options. Something else to consider is adding an end-point antivirus software.
“An end-point antivirus is more proactive so if you click on something like ransomware, it’ll try to prevent that from happening,” said Woods.
If your child is using district issued technology - it’ll be loaded up with content filters already.
Fairfield City Schools is starting the year with full time remote learning. School issued Chromebooks will have the same filters that block content when students are at school on a computer and leaders have added an additional layer of content protection.
“One of the features of Go Guardian is that it alerts us of anything that’s happening with that student and device that shouldn’t be happening,” said Ronnie Holson, Data Analysis and Instructional Technology Leader Teacher.
The devices are also set up so that students can’t modify the setup or download extra apps onto the device.
Fairfield City Schools purchased Chromebooks for students in 2nd grade through high school. Younger grades will get iPads.
District leaders say those do have security measures like not being able to download apps and they do have some content filtering, but they’re asking all parents to pay close attention to your child’s internet activity.
Fairfield City School leaders say they hope to begin distributing devices to students next week.
