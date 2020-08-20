First Alert: Why it’s time to pay close attention to the tropics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s now late August, which now means we are officially in that “highly active” two-month period of hurricane season in the Atlantic. Right on cue, we’ve got a very active Atlantic Basin with 3 tropical disturbances receiving plenty of attention.
Two of those disturbances present a legitimate threat to the United States late this weekend into next week. It’s still too early to talk about who is at the greatest risk as forecast models are by no means in agreement quite yet on the eventual path or strength of these systems, but those along the Gulf Coast and East Coast south of Myrtle Beach need to pay very close attention to the forecast.
SYSTEM #1: TROPICAL DEPRESSION THIRTEEN...
Let’s start with the one that organized into an official tropical system on Wednesday. It’s currently dubbed Tropical Depression Thirteen, and it is churning across the Central Atlantic. It’s moving west-northwestward at 21 mph, which is a fast clip for tropical systems.
It has already prompted tropical storm watches for some of the northern islands in the Lesser Antilles. Additional tropical storm alerts are likely in the near future for parts of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba, and the Bahamas. Eventually, Florida will be under some sort of tropical alert -- whether it be tropical storm or hurricane.
This system is expected to continue on its path to the WNW and head in the general direction of far South Florida. According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, T.D. 13 is forecast to strengthen into a strong tropical storm before impacting one of -- or perhaps all of -- these locations...
- The Bahamas
- Cuba
- South Florida and the Florida Keys
That is the official NHC forecast. However, nearly all forecast models also take the storm toward far South Florida by early next week. That is agreed upon pretty well by the models at this time. What isn’t agreed upon is the ultimate strength of T.D. 13 by the time it reaches the Bahamas/Cuba/Florida.
Some models maintain a tropical storm, a few are even weaker than that and some develop T.D. 13 into a hurricane. With the high degree of model variability, the NHC is probably holding back on forecasting hurricane intensity for now, but it is important to note that the ingredients in place ahead of T.D. 13 are highly supportive of a strengthening tropical system -- perhaps a rapidly strengthening system if things come together just right.
INGREDIENTS WE’RE LOOKING AT...
There will be little to no wind shear over the next 4-7 days in the Western Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico. Wind shear can make it difficult to nearly impossible for tropical systems to maintain themselves, so the lack of this supports strengthening assuming all else is equal.
Another variable supportive of quick strengthening of a tropical system is the remarkably warm water temperatures in the bodies of water mentioned above; they are running around 85-90°. This can act as significant “fuel” for storms.
These toasty water temps play a substantial role in what is referred to as Tropical Cyclone Heat Potential (TCHP) -- a tool meteorologists can use to forecast strength of tropical systems. The TCHP values across the Western Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf are very high. Essentially there’s a lot of “juice” ahead of T.D. 13.
The degree of available moisture and lack of significant dry air ahead of this system also would generally support an organized storm capable of strengthening if it can get its act together.
There are other variables that go into the whole “predicting the future of a tropical system” thing, however. Some of those “other” variables are on a much smaller scale, and can be difficult to latch onto this early in a storm’s life.
Regardless, at least some impacts pertaining to rain, wind and surge are likely to the areas mentioned above. Beyond the Florida Keys, a turn to the north is looking increasingly likely as it enters the Gulf of Mexico. Anyone with interests from as far west as Louisiana all the way to Key West along the Gulf Coast will need to watch this storm closely over the next couple of days as forecast confidence continues to grow.
We can say that no plan cancellations are needed if you’ve got a trip to the beaches of Alabama or Northwest Florida ahead this weekend. Even into next week, nothing should be canceled until a better consensus on T.D. 13 get be attained.
TROPICAL DISTURBANCE INVEST 97L...
T.D. 13 isn’t the only game in town with potential impacts to the United States. Invest 97L continues to attempt getting better organized down in the central part of the Caribbean Sea to the south of Jamaica. It now has a 90% chance of becoming a depression or stronger over the next 24-48 hours.
It too will head west-northwestward over the next few days according to most forecast models.
Consensus on where this system ends up and how strong it winds up getting is a bit lower than what we’re seeing with Tropical Depression 13. But there’s still enough agreement present in the data to suggest impacts to the Yucatan Peninsula and eventually the western Gulf of Mexico.
Models have not performed well with either system currently being monitored, but the spread in where this winds up going is still quite substantial. Some models have it fizzle out after moving into the Yucatan, some take it into Northeast Mexico and some take it into Texas as far east as the Louisiana state line.
This system will also need to be watched closely with those who have interests in and around the Gulf of Mexico as forecast confidence should increase by late Friday.
THE BOTTOM LINE...
With the peak of hurricane season now arriving, and with two tropical systems perhaps taking aim at the United States, this is a great time to be sure you have a plan in place should a significant tropical storm or hurricane threaten.
It’s important to know where you would go in the event of an evacuation. This includes coastal communities for storm surge, wind and flooding, but it also includes inland locations as significant flooding, wind damage and tornadoes can cause problems hundreds of miles away from the coast.
There is absolutely NO need to panic or worry at this point in time about either Invest 97L or Tropical Depression 13. Let this serve as a “heads up” and “First Alert” about what could be ahead. It is a fluid and ever-changing situation, so be sure to continue checking back for further updates!
