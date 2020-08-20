Former curator at Paul W. Bryant Museum charged with 10 counts in child pornography investigation

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 58-year-old Northport man faces several charges in a child pornography investigation.
Agents with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, along with investigators with the UA Joint Electronics Crimes Task Force, and the new TPD Cyber-Intelligence Unit, executed a search warrant Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Officers said as a result of the investigation, probable cause was found to charge Hosea Taylor Watson III with 10 counts of Possession of Obscene Matter of Someone under the age of 17.
Watson is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $300,000 Bond.
Watson was a curator at the Paul W. Bryant Museum. He was terminated and issued a no-trespass order after the University was made aware of the circumstances prompting his arrest, according to Shane Dorrill with the University of Alabama.
Dorrill also said, “The University appreciates the work of local law enforcement teams and will cooperate with their investigations as needed.”
Watson was arrested in the 5300 Block of Northwood Lake Drive West.
Lt. Darren Beams, the Task Force Commander said, “I cannot stress enough that this investigation, as with all investigations of this type, usually do not end with only the initial charges. The initial charges come from a very short extraction of an electronic device that belonged to the suspect. Agents assigned to this case did an excellent job, the investigation is ongoing, and there may be other arrests in this case, as well.”
