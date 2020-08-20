High speed chase ends near downtown Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department was involved in a high speed chase Thursday morning, according to Police Chief Mark Thompson.
The chase started around 8:30 a.m. when the chief says a patrol unit noticed a vehicle weaving in and out of traffic near McQueen Smith Road and Highway 14.
The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop but the suspect, later determined to have been driving a vehicle stolen out of Tennessee, fled the scene.
Chief Thompson said officers put down spike strips, which the suspect ran over in the area of Highway 82. Despite having flattened tires, the suspect continued fleeing from police before the vehicle hit the curb near Washington and Main Street, bringing it to a stop.
“Thankfully, there was no civilian contact or injuries reported in this incident,” the chief said, “but the subject nearly missed a bicyclist during the pursuit.”
While the suspect has not been identified by name, the chief said they appear to be a Tennessee resident. A passenger in the vehicle is from the local area.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of unspecified drugs and a weapon, the chief said.
Specific charges have not yet been released.
