2 injured, 1 sought after officer-involved shootout in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police were involved in a shootout that sent two people to the hospital Thursday evening.
Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said police pulled over a car for a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Day Street. He said the people in the car fired at officers. The officer took cover and returned fire.
A vehicle chase ensured. The suspects’ vehicle crashed around Terminal Road and Air Base Boulevard.
Finley said two of the people in the vehicle were struck by gunfire. They were taken to the hospital.
The chief said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The third suspect got away and is still at large.
No officers were injured.
The officers who fired were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
The State Bureau of Investigation was called in to handle it.
