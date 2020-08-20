Man sought after escaping Troy City Jail Thursday

August 20, 2020

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are searching for a man they say escaped the city jail Thursday morning.

According to a Troy Police Department Facebook post, Jackson Lamar Harris escaped from the Troy City Jail around 10:30 a.m. He was last seen wearing a pair of orange coveralls and did not have shoes on.

Police say Harris was serving time for a contempt of court charge.

If you see Harris or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately.

