Montgomery AMC theater is reopening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Good news for Montgomery’s movie fans.
After a monthslong closure, AMC Festival Plaza 16 will open its doors again on Aug. 27.
Management says the theater will operate at a maximum 40 percent capacity plus other safety protocols, including social distancing and mask requirements.
Updates on AMC’s safety protocols can be found on its website.
Opening day will be marked by new releases such as “The New Mutants, “Unhinged,” “Words on Bathroom Walls” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”
Starting Aug. 28, the theater will also show classic films, such as “Raiders of the Lost Ark,,” Jurassic Park,” “Inception” and the “Rocky” series.
No other local theaters listed reopening dates online. Calls to New Vision Chantilly 13, Capri Theatre and New Vision Promenade 12 in Prattville went unanswered.
