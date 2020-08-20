Plan on rain, storms today and tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some hefty thunderstorms impacted parts of Central Alabama throughout the evening hours yesterday. They even prompted a few flash flood warnings and a severe thunderstorm warning.
Areas hit the hardest were Elmore and Montgomery counties, but a good chunk of Butler, Chambers, Conecuh, Coosa, and Tallapoosa counties saw some heavy rain totals on the order of 2-4″.
While a good portion of Central Alabama got in on the rain and storm action on Wednesday, not everyone did. If you did not see any rainfall, you’ve got a great chance over the next few days with unseasonably high rain and storm coverage expected through at least Friday.
Today’s chance of rain and storms is running at about 70%, especially between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.. Rain chances will drop off through the evening, but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are still expected into and throughout the overnight hours.
With the ingredients set to be in place today, all of Central Alabama has been placed in either a level 1 or level 2 risk of excessive rainfall and flash flooding per the Weather Prediction Center. All storms that do move through will be highly efficient rain producers with rain rates possibly as high as 1-2″ per hour.
While Friday’s rain chances have come down slightly compared to previous forecasts, they are still running very high for this time of year around 60% or so. Things just may not be quite as widespread as they are today.
And any storms that develop today or tomorrow could pack a punch with strong to damaging wind gusts, small hail and plenty of lightning. The entire area has been placed under a level 1-of-4 risk for severe weather each day.
In fact, the entire state of Alabama has been placed under that low-end risk of damaging wind gusts each afternoon.
The pattern looks to turn slightly less favorable for widespread rain and storms beginning Saturday. Even so, scattered rain is in the forecast each day through the middle of next week.
It’s just difficult to pinpoint what days feature the highest rain chances at this juncture. For now, we’re keeping daily chances around 40%.
High temperatures will likely stay below 90 through the upcoming weekend courtesy of the enhanced rain and cloud cover in the forecast. Below average temperatures for a change sound pretty good! It’ll still be muggy so it may not necessarily feel comfortable outside.
Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s through early next week, making for relatively comfortable sleeping weather considering we’re in the heart of August and summer still!
