Possible robbery under investigation at Montgomery bank
By WSFA Staff | August 20, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 1:22 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a possible bank robbery.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to the 7600 block of Vaughn Road around 12:15 Thursday afternoon. There is a Wells Fargo bank branch on that block.

On the scene, police were told an unknown suspect showed a drive-thru teller a note that demanded cash. The suspect then fled in a vehicle.

Coleman said it’s undetermined at this time if any money was taken.

There were no injuries, and no arrests have been made.

