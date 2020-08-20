Possible robbery under investigation at Montgomery bank

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a possible bank robbery.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to the 7600 block of Vaughn Road around 12:15 Thursday afternoon. There is a Wells Fargo bank branch on that block.
On the scene, police were told an unknown suspect showed a drive-thru teller a note that demanded cash. The suspect then fled in a vehicle.
Coleman said it’s undetermined at this time if any money was taken.
There were no injuries, and no arrests have been made.
