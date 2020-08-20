Prattville city attorney resigns after nearly 30 years

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Long time Prattville attorney David McDowell is no longer the city attorney.
McDowell did not give a specific reason for his resignation but emailed a statement to WSFA 12 News that says:
“Thank you for all your concerned texts and messages. Thankfully, we are all healthy and I am not retiring. I will continue to maintain my legal practice and serve the needs of my clients. I appreciate and have enjoyed my association with the city of Prattville and its employees. After 27 years of representing the city under three different administrations, I am no longer willing to serve as city attorney.”
Mayor Bill Gillespie responded to the news of McDowell’s resignation saying he appreciated his service to the city and “I wish him and his family well in all future endeavors.”
McDowell’s resignation at Tuesday night’s city council meeting comes two years after Gillespie terminated the attorney’s employment but ultimately told the council he was rescinding the termination. A reason for that termination was never given by either party.
