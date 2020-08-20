Report: Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera diagnosed with cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Carolina Panthers head coach and current Washington head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with cancer, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Rivera told Schefter that he was diagnosed with lymph node cancer. Schefter followed up to specify that Rivera has Squamous cell cancer of his neck and was diagnosed with it two weeks ago.
The 58-year-old NFL coach says the cancer is in the early stages and is considered “very treatable and curable,” according to Schefter.
Rivera has reportedly consulted with a number of doctors and specialists and is establishing a treatment plan with the team and an outside specialist. He plans to coach this season, but also has backup plans.
“Rivera wants to pass along his gratitude to team doctors, trainers and health-care specialists for helping him through treatments. He also wants to thank the Snyders, the entire Washington organization, his assistant coaches, players, fans, friends and family for love and support,” Schefter tweeted.
Ron Rivera told ESPN he was stunned by the news that he had lymph node cancer.
“I was stunned. But I was angry because I feel like I feel like I’m in best health I’ve been in,” Rivera said.
Schefter says Rivera told his team Thursday night that he had cancer.
“Some were stunned. A bunch came up and wished me well. I said, ‘I’m going to be a little more cranky, so don’t piss me off,” Rivera told ESPN.
Rivera was hired by Washington in January after being fired by the Panthers. He was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2011-2019.
He was named the fourth head coach in Carolina Panthers history in 2011, and earned a 76-63-1 regular season record and a 3-4 postseason mark.
In nine seasons, Rivera guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles.
The Carolina Panthers official Twitter account tweeted support for coach Rivera Thursday night. Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson also tweeted his support.
“Praying for Coach Ron & the Rivera family...sending y’all love, know Ron gonna beat this,” Thompson tweeted.
