Suspects identified, 1 still sought in ASU shooting investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects wanted for questioning in a weekend triple-shooting on the campus of Alabama State University have been identified, and one has been taken into custody, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
The ASU Department of Public Safety has confirmed the suspects are both from the Birmingham area.
One, a minor from Fultondale, turned himself in to ASU police on Wednesday. The other, Rodrick Lawhorn Jr., 19, of McCalla, is still wanted.
The investigation involves the shooting of three people around 11:40 p.m. Saturday night in the parking lot of the ASU Acadome. CrimeStoppers said each victim was treated for minor injuries and released the day of the incident.
CrimeStoppers said while the investigation is still ongoing, possible criminal charges for reckless endangerment are pending against the two based on witness testimony and video surveillance. The charge is a misdemeanor.
The anonymous person who submitted the tip identifying the suspects is eligible for a cash reward and will need to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP to claim the money.
