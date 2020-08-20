Troy releases 2020 football schedule

Troy releases 2020 football schedule
The Troy Trojans have released the 2020 football season schedule. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | August 20, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 2:43 PM

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are releasing their line-up for the 2020 football season.

The schedule includes six home games and the return of a long-standing rivalry with Middle Tennessee. 

The games include:

  • Troy vs. ULM - Sept. 5
  • Troy at Middle Tennessee - Sept. 19
  • Troy at BYU - Sept. 26
  • Troy at South Alabama - Oct. 3
  • Troy vs. Texas State - Oct. 8 (Thursday)
  • Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky - Oct. 17
  • Troy vs. Georgia State - Oct. 24
  • Troy at Arkansas State - Oct. 31
  • Troy at Georgia Southern - Nov. 7
  • Troy vs. Coastal Carolina - Nov. 14
  • Troy vs. Middle Tennessee - Nov. 21
  • Troy at App State - Nov. 28

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.