Troy releases 2020 football schedule

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are releasing their line-up for the 2020 football season.
The schedule includes six home games and the return of a long-standing rivalry with Middle Tennessee.
The games include:
- Troy vs. ULM - Sept. 5
- Troy at Middle Tennessee - Sept. 19
- Troy at BYU - Sept. 26
- Troy at South Alabama - Oct. 3
- Troy vs. Texas State - Oct. 8 (Thursday)
- Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky - Oct. 17
- Troy vs. Georgia State - Oct. 24
- Troy at Arkansas State - Oct. 31
- Troy at Georgia Southern - Nov. 7
- Troy vs. Coastal Carolina - Nov. 14
- Troy vs. Middle Tennessee - Nov. 21
- Troy at App State - Nov. 28
