Two candidates face off in Wetumpka mayoral race

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men want to take charge of Wetumpka over the next four years. Mayor Jerry Willis is aiming for his fourth term while a city councilman believes a change is needed at the top.
Willis served four years on the council before claiming the mayor’s job three terms ago. The mayor believes continuity is the key to keep the city thriving and moving along.
“What I am most proud of is how we have built a partnership with education and in my first term we were able to make an investment in a partnership with education with technology into our school system that we did not have,” said Willis.
Retired state trooper Greg Jones is a 12-year member of the Wetumpka City Council. Jones feels a change is needed with a different direction.
“The main goal is in the first term is to make sure Wetumpka stays Wetumpka. We want to stay a small town but give people a few more amenities,” said Jones.
With a population of around 8,000, Wetumpka has an annual budget of around $14 million.
“A little debt we need to deal with. We’ll be trying to pay that debt down over the next few years,” Jones said.
“The downtown project was dear to my heart. There were efforts made to try to bring it back but there was never really a plan that had been put together. We put together a plan to how to re-development downtown, so we’ve been successful in that,” said Willis.
The mayor’s job in Wetumpka is considered part-time based on the salary which according to city records is a little more than $24,000 per year.
There is one bond that binds the two candidates. Both say they have a deep love for the city.
Voters have five days to think it over.
Win, lose or draw, Jones will come off the City Council by virtue of him running for mayor and his council seat.
There are two candidates running for Jones’ District 5 seat.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.