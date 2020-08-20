UN: Discussions with Russia on COVID-19 vaccine underway

In this handout photo taken on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, and provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, an employee works with a coronavirus vaccine at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. Russia on Tuesday, Aug. 11 became the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine for use in tens of thousands of its citizens despite international skepticism about injections that have not completed clinical trials and were studied in only dozens of people for less than two months. (Source: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr./Russian Direct Investment Fund via AP)