Virtual ‘Van-a-Thon’ fundraiser underway for Montgomery officer Carlos Taylor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County leaders are hoping the public can help purchase a wheelchair compatible van for an officer critically injured in 2017.
Montgomery Police Officer Carlos Taylor was critically injured in a wreck while on duty in February 2017. During the wreck, Taylor suffered a traumatic brain injury, which left him unable to walk or communicate verbally.
“He’s always been an outgoing young man and him being stuck in this house is not right it’s not right. It would depress him,” Angela Taylor, Carlos Taylor’s mother, said. “The only place we can go is to therapy to the hospital because we have to go in an ambulance.”
Because of his injuries, Taylor’s family must take him to numerous doctor’s appointments. To help ease that burden, Montgomery County Commissioner Doug Singleton along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and Alabama Wounded Blue Inc. have created a ‘Virtual Van-a-Thon’ fundraiser.
“We decided we would start a campaign,” Singleton said. “Try to raise some money and we came up with a virtual Van A Thon based on the COVID19 situation where people could give to this fundraiser for the family.”
Officials say the van would cost around $65,000. To donate to the fundraiser, click this link.
