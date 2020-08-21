ADOC addresses flooding concerns at Red Eagle facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has responded after complaints were made about water pouring into one of its facilities during recent heavy rainstorms.
ADOC spokeswoman Samantha Rosa said rain caused a storm drain to clog at the Red Eagle Community Based Facility/Community Work Center.
Photos and video taken inside the facility showed water pooled on the ground around the inmates’ beds. One tipster said inmates had water up to their ankles.
Rose said the flooding was deemed minor and was isolated to one area of the facility. The drain has since been unclogged and the flooding has been addressed.
One tipster shared a photo of an inmate lying on the ground and indicated they had been “really badly hurt,” but ADOC, said the inmate suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital before being discharged.
