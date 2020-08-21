Alabama Power offers new payment plans during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says it will return to its standard business operations in the coming month, but will offer a new payment plan to its customers as they continue to navigate their way through the pandemic.
The utility company says it hasn’t disconnected or charged late fees to any customer affected by COVID-19 since the pandemic started in March. That policy will continue through Sept. 28 when it returns to standard operations.
However, the company says those facing economic or medical hardships due to COVID-19 can now choose from payment plans that spread out their balances over several months. You can sign up HERE or by calling 1-800-245-2244.
Alabama Power says it will also give additional relief to customers affected by the pandemic, mostly through a $25 credit on October bills due to lower fuel expenses.
Credits will depend on energy use and could vary.
Alabama Power also offers several programs designed to help low-income, elderly or disabled customers with energy bills such as Project SHARE, The Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund and through energy bill discounts.
- Project SHARE: A program in partnership with the Salvation Army, Project SHARE helps pay energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are age 60 or older and/or disabled. Customers who want to request energy assistance can apply at their local Salvation Army office or by calling 205-328-2420. Alabama Power customers who want to help others can donate by checking the Project SHARE box on their Alabama Power bill.
- The Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund: The ABC Trust works with local community action agencies to help cover the cost of heating and cooling for low-income families and those struggling with temporary financial problems. Customers who are interested can contact the community action agency in their county. For more information, visit PowerofGood.com. Click the “What We Do” tab, “Community Support” and then “ABC Trust.”
- Energy bill discounts: Discounts are available for customers receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Medicaid for Low Income Families (MLIF). The discount includes $14.50 toward the customer charge. Eligible customers can sign up at any Alabama Power business office or by phone at 1-800-245-2244.
