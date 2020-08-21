ALSDE sending more PPE to schools around the state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Education is sending more personal protective equipment, or PPE, to schools across the state.
“KN95 masks that will be used for our nurses. They will be getting those coming in. We have thermometers. So we’ve got these that go to every school system about, I think, eight for every school system. And then we also have some face shields,” explained State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.
The deliveries include 200 face shields for nurses, 200 KN95 masks for each school system and 1,200 bottles of hand sanitizer and thermometers.
“These supplies are in addition to 2.5 million masks the Department of Education purchased earlier this summer,” Mackey added.
The superintendent hopes it give parents confidence that schools are doing all they can to protect their children.
“Our teachers are stepping up, our school principals are stepping up, our school nurses are stepping up, and they’re doing what they have to do to keep students safe,” he reiterated. “And just as importantly, to keep students emotionally safe. "
The supplies were paid for with money the ALSDE got from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.
