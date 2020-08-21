2020 Barber Vintage Festival canceled due to COVID-19; tickets to be refunded

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from Barber Motorsports Park:
The Barber Motorsports Park and ZOOM Motorsports announced Friday that the 2020 Barber Vintage Festival scheduled for October 9-11 will be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
“Each year we look forward to the opportunity to share our passion for the sport of motorcycling with our friends, family and guests that attend this event,” said Jeff Ray, Executive Director of the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. “We have been grateful to watch as the Barber Vintage Motorcycle Festival has grown to host visitors from all 50 states and around the world. We want to thank BMW Motorrad and our many sponsors, fans and volunteers for their tremendous support over the past 15 years. We are now focused on making the 2021 Barber Vintage Motorcycle Festival the best ever.”
“It was a difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Barber Vintage Festival, and was only reached after careful consultation with local and state public health professionals,” said Gene Hallman, CEO of ZOOM Motorsports. “It was important to be cautious in our approach, as the health and safety of all constituents is our number one priority.”
Barber Motorsports says refunds will be given in full within 7-10 business days for all ticket and camping purchases for the 2020 Barber Vintage Festival.
The 2021 Barber Vintage Festival is scheduled for October 8-10, 2021, at Barber Motorsports Park.
The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum remains open operating under current COVID-19 guidelines. For more information on museum hours and safety protocols, visit their website.
