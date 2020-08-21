Deputies: Clay County woman shot a man in the legs after an argument

CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 68-year-old Clay County man is recovering after he was shot in both of his legs after an argument.
Deputies said they were called to the Clay County Hospital after Hershall Varnado from Clairmont Springs came in with gun shot wounds.
After speaking with Varnado deputies realized he had been involved in a verbal altercation outside of his house with 69-year-old Lena Beaugez.
The altercation turned physical when Beaugez went inside the house and came out with a 22. caliber rifle. Deputies say she shot Varnado in both legs.
Deputies responded to the residence and recovered a 22. caliber rifle believed to have been used in the shooting, but didn’t find Beaugez.
Deputies continued their investigation and arrested Beaugez the following morning for 1st degree Assault/Domestic Violence.
