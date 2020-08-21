Gov. Ivey closely watching tropical weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is keeping a close eye on the tropical weather that could impact the state next week.
Ivey said she is staying in close contact with emergency managers, and the state is will be prepared to act quickly if it becomes necessary to move Tuesday’s municipal elections.
“Until we feel more certain about an imminent threat of dangerous weather, we will not make changes to the elections at this time. However, we are having discussions and making preparations, should we decide that moving the election or making any adjustments is necessary,” Ivey said in a statement.
The governor urged Alabamians to be prepared for potential severe weather.
According to the WSFA First Alert Weather Team, it’s too early to talk exact impacts, but Central and South Alabama are now in the National Hurricane Center’s “cone of uncertainty” for Tropical Storm Laura next Wednesday. This system is forecast to reach category 1 hurricane strength before making landfall somewhere between Mobile and Florida’s Big Bend.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.