Longtime Ala. DNC delegate reflects on traditional vs. virtual convention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the Democratic National Convention winded down, a longtime Alabama delegate was watching closely. He says even though the convention is virtual, it’s just as important as any other.
Joe Reed is the chairman of the Alabama Democratic Conference, and he hasn’t missed a Democratic National Convention since 1968. That year, he was one of the first African Americans to be elected as a delegate from Alabama.
He says traditional conventions have always served an important role that allows the delegates to get together for networking and to help energize the party.
“It’s important because it goes you a lot of PR, public relations, and you meet a lot of folks,” said Reed.
But this year, COVID-19 cut out the crowds, leaving the speeches and performances that delegates were forced to watch on TV or on any streaming device.
Reed was concerned about the coronavirus and didn’t run to be a delegate this year, but he’s treated the virtual event as though he was there. He watched every night to hear the speeches and he calls those speeches the most important part of any convention.
“Making the party platform, having people to talk about what the party is going to do and how this country is going to be run. That is crucial, very much so because that message is a message the voters need to hear,” said Reed.
Reed says he believes the virtual Democratic National Convention has been successful and he says he wouldn’t be surprised to see future conventions keep some forms of a virtual platform.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.