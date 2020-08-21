Millbrook voters to choose between incumbent or newcomer for mayor

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The Millbrook mayoral race features two men: the incumbent and a political newbie who admits he’s not a “politician.”
The incumbent is Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley. His challenger is Tim Love, a newcomer on the political scene.
“Things are going great. We are in great financial condition. The tax base is growing tremendously. People are getting the things they ask for,” said Kelley.
“As I got to digging into things I just felt we needed a new mayor, a new vision and a new direction for our city,” said Love.
Kelley is aiming for a seventh term. Twenty-four years ago, Kelley took over a town of 6,000. Today, Millbrook has around 20,000 people with an average annual budget of $15 million.
The mayor believes his record speaks for itself.
“We got a bunch of them, Bryan. We’ve done a lot of buildings over the years with a new city hall.. the court administrative building, a new police department. We started a new project called Seventeen Springs, the new sports complex will bring in a tremendous amount economic development and tourism, we think,” said Kelley.
Love, on the other hand, feels a change is necessary, a different perspective at City Hall.
“The three things I am going to focus on is more transparency, more diversity for our city. After 24 years of one person being in office who is not a supporter of term limits for all of our elected officials.. it’s time for a change,” said Love.
Only four days left to election day.
The mayor’s position in Millbrook is considered part-time with an annual salary of $18,000.
