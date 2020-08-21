More remains found a month after Lee County skull discovery

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - More human remains have been found on a large property in Lee County a month after a skull was discovered, according to Coroner Bill Harris.
Harris’ office, along with the county sheriff’s office and emergency management agency, searched the property in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 280 again on Friday.
Harris said it’s believed the latest evidence is associated with the skull found and brought to the property owners by their dogs back on July 21.
Evidence found Friday gave investigators an indication of who the person was, Harris said. The remains will be analyzed at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery where it’s hoped a positive identification can be made. Possible family members are still being sought.
The search involved connecting a state-of-the-art GPS tracker to a dog that belongs to the property owners. Harris said the device allowed law enforcement to track where on the property the dogs were going in order to give teams a search area.
The coroner said it took about two hours Friday but that remains were ultimately found in a wooded area.
Law enforcement had previously searched the area the day after the skull was found but didn’t find anything. The property involves over 100 acres and the property next to that is more than 240 acres.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.
