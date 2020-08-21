Plant Bae brings vegan option to downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What a time to open a new restaurant! During the COVID-19 pandemic seems like a tough time to start up a new business venture, but that’s exactly what Eric and Quebe Bradford did.
“A lot of our food is from the Earth, so it’s plants,” said Eric Bradford Bradford. “The Bae is our slang to get the younger generation to come aboard Plant Bae.”
Plant Bae is a new all-vegan restaurant in downtown Montgomery. The Bradford’s made the switch to a plant-based diet long before they opened up.
“A few years ago we started nursing our child and we had problems we didn’t have with our first daughter,” said Quebe Bradford. “We realized she had some sensitivity to milk. So whenever I went for that extra bowl of ice cream, she would projectile vomit.”
Nobody has time for that. So, Quebe decided it was time for a change, for the whole family.
″I was like no way,” said Eric.
“My husband was kicking and screaming,” said Quebe. “It was not a good conversation.”
But soon Eric started doing some taste testing and found a passion for plant life.
“She would prepare something and bring it to me,” said Eric. “I would taste it and say ‘no’. Then she’d bring it back and I’d say ‘it’s a go’.”
It worked for them, so they figured, let’s share with others.
”You won’t find, meat, dairy, or even honey,” said Quebe. “We use a lot of fresh herbs, basil, parsley, and other plants to give it a great taste.”
On the menu, you’ll find their twist on burgers, nachos, quesadillas, and more.
“I can sit up here and tell you how good the food is, but until you taste it for yourself, you won’t know,” said Eric.
They ditched the dairy, and haven’t looked back. And the best part:
″It’s the satisfaction that people are really enjoying the food and going on a healthier journey at the same time.”
Plant Bae is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can order online or call in your order and they will bring it outside to your car. It’s located at 175 Lee St, in downtown Montgomery. Call-in phone orders: (334) 676-2961
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.