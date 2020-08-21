Progress continues on Montgomery whitewater park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Progress is moving on Project Catalyst, a Whitewater Center planned for West Montgomery.
According to the Montgomery County Commission, the development agreement and operational contracts have been approved, and they are officially in the design stage of the project.
Located on 120 acres on the banks of the Alabama River, the outdoor complex is planned to be adjacent to Maxwell Air Force Base and Interstate 65.
Unlike a traditional water park, county officials say the project will be anchored by an Olympic standard recirculating whitewater course designed to appeal to the casual spectator and passionate outdoor athlete alike.
County officials say the initial construction of the park will have an economic impact of nearly $40 million. Ongoing operations are expected to have an annual economic impact of over $35 million, with over 300,000 patrons expected.
Officials believe the attraction will drive tourism revenue for local businesses and contribute to making the city a travel destination.
The project design and development is expected to be completed in May of 2021. County officials anticipate breaking ground summer 2021 with an estimated grand opening of summer 2023.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.