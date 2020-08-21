Rain and storm coverage looking lower today into the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What once looked like an active Friday with numerous showers and storms now looks like a relatively quiet day comparatively speaking. The way features are setting up for us in Central Alabama, things just don’t look to be as active.
With a disturbance aloft nearby and plenty of moisture available, there will still likely be at least some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. A few showers are already out there as of early this morning. Mostly cloudy skies should hold temperatures in the middle 80s.
The forecast for the weekend has remained relatively unchanged with daytime rain and storm chances around 40%. We would not cancel any plans, but plan on potentially being impacted by a shower or thunderstorm. Highs should top out in the upper 80s each afternoon with plenty of humidity.
The forecast begins to get complicated into next week, especially by late in the day Monday.
That’s because we’ve got two tropical depressions heading for the Gulf of Mexico at pretty much the same time. Impacts in the form of enhanced rain chances and gusty winds from at least one of them are looking increasingly likely.
While it’s too early to talk exact impacts at this point in time, Central and South Alabama are now in the National Hurricane Center’s “cone of uncertainty” for Tropical Depression 13 next Wednesday. The depression is forecast to reach category 1 hurricane strength before making landfall somewhere between Mobile and Florida’s Big Bend.
Upon making landfall it would likely weaken to tropical storm strength before sending rain and wind our way. This is pretty much the extent of what we can say with any degree of confidence at this juncture. It will be important to stay dialed into the forecast over the coming days!
Also of note is the fact that both tropical depressions in the Caribbean are forecast to become hurricanes early next week while in the Gulf. For perspective, that has never happened. We’ve had two historical instances where there were two named storms in the Gulf of Mexico, but never have there been two simultaneous hurricanes.
This is likely just the beginning of a hyperactive stretch in the Atlantic Basin over the next couple of months. As always, make sure you are prepared in the event a strong tropical system affects Alabama!
