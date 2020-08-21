As US deaths mount, virus takes outsized toll on minorities

In this undated photo provided by Charlton Rhee, Rhee, a nursing home administrator from New York, poses for a photo with his parents, Man Joon Rhee and Eulja Rhee. Charlton Rhee, whose parents came to the U.S. from South Korea, lost both of them to COVID-19 as the virus surged in New York City. A joint analysis by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project found that Asian Americans join Black and Hispanic Americans among the hardest-hit groups, with deaths in each group up at least 30% this year. (Source: Courtesy of Charlton Rhee via AP/Courtesy of Charlton Rhee)