Alabama bundling sets of hunting and fishing licenses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Starting Monday, Alabama will have sets of licenses available for hunters and anglers, from people who want to fish off of piers to those who do everything.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spokesman David Rainer says the packages for the 2020-21 seasons don’t offer a discount but make the purchases more convenient.
Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Director Chuck Sykes says the packages will be especially helpful for people from out of state or new hunters and anglers.
All of the various state licenses and stamps together cost $127.95 for residents and $533.25 for non-residents.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.