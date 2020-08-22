3 Alabama properties added to National Register of Historic Places

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three properties in Alabama are now part of the National Register of Historic Places.
The Alabama Historical Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, announced this week that the national register now includes Bricklayers Hall in Montgomery, Vanity Fair Park in Monroeville, and the Alabama Book Store in Tuscaloosa.
The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s official list of cultural resources, worthy of preservation. Authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Register is part of a nationwide program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect historic and archaeological places.
The Alabama Historical Commission says Alabama has more than 1,250 properties in the National Register.
“The National Register properties in Alabama tell an incredibly rich and diverse story of who we are as people, where we’ve been as a culture, and where we are going as a community,” said Lisa D. Jones, state historic preservation officer and executive director of the Alabama Historical Commission. “Through the advocacy of citizens and the Alabama Historical Commission, we hope these resources and their legacies remain for generations to come.”
The Alabama Historical Commission describes Bricklayers Hall at 530 South Union St. as a “key backdrop” of the civil rights movement. Constructed in 1955, Bricklayers Hall was the headquarters of the Montgomery Improvement Association from February 1956 until 1960. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had an office there, as did the Montgomery Improvement Association’s administrative staff. The commission says the building also hosted meetings and provided workspace during the boycott.
Bricklayers Hall was also nominated for its association with civil rights attorney Charles S. Conley, Jr., who had his offices in the building from 1961 to 1965. Conley defended the Freedom Riders who protested segregation in buses and bus terminals and challenged racial segregation in Montgomery’s public libraries and the exclusion of African Americans from trial juries.
Vanity Fair Park, located at 271 Park Dr. in Monroeville, was established in 1948. The commission says the site “illustrates the important role that Vanity Fair Mills played in the development of Monroeville” between 1948 and 1980, when the company donated the park to the city of Monroeville.
This was the only park in Monroeville until the mid-1960s, when the city established Clausell Park, which was open to African Americans, who had been excluded from Vanity Fair Park.
The park was later donated to the city by Vanity Fair Foundation.
The park’s nomination to the national register was funded by a Certified Local Government grant from the National Park Service to the city of Monroeville.
The Alabama Book Store in Tuscaloosa was established in 1938 and opened its University Boulevard location in 1942.
The property was nominated for its local significance as the longest-operating collegiate bookstore in Tuscaloosa. According to the nomination, written by Gene Ford, “the Alabama Book Store has been an integral part of the educational experience at the University of Alabama” for more than 80 years.
The Alabama Book Store was also recognized for its architectural significance. The building was designed by notable Alabama architect David O. Whilldin and is described as an “excellent example of Depression Modern architecture in Tuscaloosa.”
For more information about the National Register, or to learn how to begin the process of nominating a property, visit www.ahc.alabama.gov.
