FEMA approves Lost Wages Assistance program for Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Unemployed Alabamians will continue to get help during the COVID-19 pandemic after FEMA approved a grant.
FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Alabama for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.
FEMA’s grant funding will allow Alabama to provide $300 per week, on top of their regular unemployment benefit, to people who are unemployed because of COVID-19.
FEMA will work with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to implement a system to make this funding available to Alabama residents.
On Aug. 8, 2020, President Trump made up to $44 billion available from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to those unemployed because of the pandemic.
FEMA said Friday Alabama agreed to administer a lost wages program.
