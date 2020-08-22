FEMA approves Lost Wages Assistance program for Alabama

By WBRC Staff | August 21, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 10:11 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Unemployed Alabamians will continue to get help during the COVID-19 pandemic after FEMA approved a grant.

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Alabama for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

FEMA’s grant funding will allow Alabama to provide $300 per week, on top of their regular unemployment benefit, to people who are unemployed because of COVID-19.

FEMA will work with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to implement a system to make this funding available to Alabama residents.

On Aug. 8, 2020, President Trump made up to $44 billion available from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to those unemployed because of the pandemic.

FEMA said Friday Alabama agreed to administer a lost wages program.

